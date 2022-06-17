Netcall (LON:NET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.30

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.30 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.02). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.01), with a volume of 124,927 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.90 million and a P/E ratio of 100.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

