Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.27

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.50. Neonode shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 83,321 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

Neonode ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.