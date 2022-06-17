Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Short Interest Update

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NEON traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neonode by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

