Neo (NEO) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.04 or 0.00044111 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $637.75 million and $57.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.55 or 0.11409562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,493.57 or 0.99986337 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

