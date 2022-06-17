Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.80

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €52.80 ($55.00) and last traded at €54.62 ($56.90), with a volume of 705924 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($57.92).

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.