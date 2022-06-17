Neblio (NEBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $35,090.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013154 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004715 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,236,700 coins and its circulating supply is 19,160,041 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

