Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 658,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

