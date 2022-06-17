Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Cap of $25,585.37

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $25,585.37 and $2,309.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,297,432 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars.

