Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,200 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,794,000 after purchasing an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

