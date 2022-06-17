MovieBloc Hits Market Capitalization of $43.71 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $43.71 million and $169.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

