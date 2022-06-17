MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 9.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.
About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)
