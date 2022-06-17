MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 9.1%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.