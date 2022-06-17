Morpheus.Network Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $16.03 million and $265,637.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

