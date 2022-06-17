More Coin Price Tops $0.0158 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $31,514.37 and $12.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,733.34 or 0.99854585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00117561 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

