Moonriver 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.54 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $11.63 or 0.00056700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,369,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,748,332 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

