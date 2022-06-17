Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.