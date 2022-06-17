Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $53,981,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,062,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,374,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.94. 39,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.