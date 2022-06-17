Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.91 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after buying an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.52. 6,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $144.36 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

