Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.08. 147,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

