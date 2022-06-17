MONK (MONK) Price Reaches $0.0984 on Top Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. MONK has a market cap of $1.28 million and $18,070.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0984 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.