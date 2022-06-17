Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 1,526,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 1,124,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 1,736,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,561. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

