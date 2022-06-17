MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 8.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 1,120,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 736,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

