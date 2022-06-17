MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $161,390.42

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $161,390.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,499,722 coins and its circulating supply is 163,197,794 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.