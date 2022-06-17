M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in May

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 504.9 days.

M&G stock remained flat at $$2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

MGPUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 230 ($2.79) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 275 ($3.34) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

