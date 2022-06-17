Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 499 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 499 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

COST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.50. 17,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $379.21 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.66. The company has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

