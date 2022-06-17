Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

