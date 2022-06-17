Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $309.63. 99,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.08 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average is $353.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $301.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

