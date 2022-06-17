Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,526,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 38,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

