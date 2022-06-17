Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

