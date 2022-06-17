Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $218.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $216.12 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

