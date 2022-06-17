Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 59,547 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,799,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

