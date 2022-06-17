Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 234 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

