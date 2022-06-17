Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,027 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after buying an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 97,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $31.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Ishares

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.