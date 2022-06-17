Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.