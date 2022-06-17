Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.45 Million Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

