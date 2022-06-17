Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.21 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $45.41 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.