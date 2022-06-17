Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,634 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC opened at $33.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.