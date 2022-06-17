Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,639 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.