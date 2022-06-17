Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $6.75. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 469,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

