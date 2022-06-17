Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,200 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 294,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marin Software by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRIN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

