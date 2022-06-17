Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

LYSCF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. 141,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

