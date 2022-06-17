Logan Stone Capital LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth about $1,952,000. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCAG opened at $9.90 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

