Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 40.2% in May

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 636.9 days.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.