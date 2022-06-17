Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXTW) Trading Up 39.9%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXTW – Get Rating) traded up 39.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Featured Articles

