Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00789857 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,542.62 or 0.99879920 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,672,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

