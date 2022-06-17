Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.54

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €286.54 ($298.48) and traded as high as €292.85 ($305.05). Linde shares last traded at €287.95 ($299.95), with a volume of 891,426 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($359.38) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) price target on Linde in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €296.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €286.43.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

