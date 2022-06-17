Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Reaches $163,085.21

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $163,085.21 and $2.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,496.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.94 or 0.05259163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00225981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00580679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00543966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00069646 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004181 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

