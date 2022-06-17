Leo H. Evart Inc. Takes $243,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

