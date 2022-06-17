Leo H. Evart Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,068 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 7.9% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leo H. Evart Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 42,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,563. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

