Leo H. Evart Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $220.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

