Leo H. Evart Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after buying an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.